China reportedly tested a nuclear missile over the summer

Evidently, China tested a new hypersonic missile without the United States knowing in August.

The missile went all the way around the globe before reaching its target.

The progress China has made in the realm of hypersonic weapons is greater than the U.S. thought.

The missile missed its target by only 24 miles.

Both the United States and China are trying to accomplish the development of hypersonic weapons that reach a speed five times greater than the speed of sound.

An official spoke for China, saying they have no interest in any sort of arms race with other countries and the United States has always used that as an excuse to expand their weapons and testing.

