If you get social security are you getting a fourth stimulus check?

A group of advocates that want to help senior citizens is asking Congress to approve a fourth stimulus check for social security recipients.

While the recent increase of COLA was announced at 5.9%, the struggle to make ends meet as inflation only continues to rise is a concern.

A fourth stimulus check could help lessen the burden of keeping up with inflation that make surpass that 5.9% increase by 2022.

The adjustment even risks bumping some recipients into high tax brackets.

As inflation crept up to record highs throughout 2021, many SSI recipients found themselves struggling to keep up with the 1.3% increase they got for this year. Many had to dip into savings and find other ways to pay for their day to day expenses.

