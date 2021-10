Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove has often said that the state’s jobs recovery has been bumpy throughout 2021. But Thursday brought news of a healthy bump in new jobs. DEED’s latest numbers report that Minnesota added 17,100 jobs during September. The state’s unemployment rate is now down to 3.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis. There were no notable revisions to the August jobs report. The private sector gained 17,700 jobs for the month, offset by a small loss in the number of government jobs.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO