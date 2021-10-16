Looking to purchase marijuana in New York? You may be able to get it as a gift by purchasing goods from some retailers

Marijuana sales aren’t yet legal in New York just yet, but businesses have found creative ways to get around that.

Right now it’s legal for residents in New York State to carry 3 ounces of marijuana if they’re 21 or older.

While the sale is not yet legal, the recreational consumption and possession of those 3 ounces are.

Businesses can sell whatever merchandise they see fit and “gift” their customers marijuana with the sale.

Because the sale is not of the marijuana itself, but the merchandise, this is entirely legal.

