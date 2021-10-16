CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking to purchase marijuana in New York? You may be able to get it as a gift by purchasing goods from some retailers

 7 days ago
Marijuana sales aren’t yet legal in New York just yet, but businesses have found creative ways to get around that.

Right now it’s legal for residents in New York State to carry 3 ounces of marijuana if they’re 21 or older.

While the sale is not yet legal, the recreational consumption and possession of those 3 ounces are.

Businesses can sell whatever merchandise they see fit and “gift” their customers marijuana with the sale.

Because the sale is not of the marijuana itself, but the merchandise, this is entirely legal.

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

