Missoula, MT

The annual 'Pumpkins for the POV' is back

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Since the fall of 2016, the Poverello Center hosts a pop-up event called ‘Pumpkins for the POV’ throughout October. For over 45 years, the Poverello Center has helped...

Comments

montana raised
7d ago

no because as soon as they clear one group out another one comes to town because he gives motel rooms to them trust me they know how to contact each other thru their cell phones

2
Missoula, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Missoula, MT
#Pov#Good Food#Homelessness#Charity#The Poverello Center#The Good Food Store#Imagine Nation Brewery#Park Side Credit Unions
