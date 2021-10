BATON ROUGE, La. - As the losses mount, and as the number of ways out of this morass dwindles, all sorts of questions are flying about LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Questions about his coaching acumen, his ability to hire and properly vet assistant coaches, and certainly his temperament. The “sissy blue shirt” exchange with a UCLA fan as Orgeron walked into the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4 has been trumped by his kneejerk reaction to an immature troll on his radio show last Wednesday night.

