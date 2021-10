At the end of the game at King Power Stadium, here are our Leicester City vs Manchester United player ratings. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job under pressure, he fielded yet to recover Harry Maguire against the Foxes. Both teams traded the blows before Mason Greenwood took the chance to find the back of the net. The long ranger helped them to find the first goal of the game. When it seemed that the Red Devils had finally found their feet in the game, Harry Maguire’s brain fade moment helped Leicester City to go 1-1 at the break.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO