Traffic Accidents

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

By HOPE YEN, TOM KRISHER Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives. A governors’ highway safety group says the United...

