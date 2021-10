Bones Hyland has the kind of high-pitched voice that can cut through the din of a dozen bouncing basketballs. If Hyland is in the gym, chances are, everyone’s aware of it. Barely two weeks into Nuggets training camp, Hyland’s already won his teammates and the coaching staff over. Whether it’s a jubilant celebration as the victor in a 3-point shooting drill or the fearless competitor jawing with an opponent, Hyland’s personality is too big to miss.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO