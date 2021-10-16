This Top Barbados All-Inclusive Resort Is Open

NUO Resort Hotel - Universal Beijing Resort offers a luxurious and picturesque escape exemplifying the beauty of China's ancient royal garden. The first-ever resort hotel from NUO, one of the country's first homegrown luxury hotel brands, is inspired by the traditional Chinese cultural and artistic achievements, and provides a mix of business with pleasure and art with technology, as well as sustainability. Located on the banks of the park's waterway, the hotel features 400 rooms and suites, spa, an indoor swimming pool and wellness facilities and multi-function meeting space Magnolia Room. The three distinctive dining outlets include the lively art deco Café Royal, featuring the Mediterranean favourites and Asian-inspired cuisine, whilst the signature Chinese restaurant, JIA, showcases authentic flavours of the world-renowned Cantonese cuisine, and The Lobby Lounge is dedicated to the appreciation of Chinese tea culture.

