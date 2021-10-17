Columbi, Texas Tech run all over Kansas, 41-14
LAWRENCE (AP) — Henry Columbi threw for a touchdown, ran for another as Texas Tech...salinapost.com
LAWRENCE (AP) — Henry Columbi threw for a touchdown, ran for another as Texas Tech...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0