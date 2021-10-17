CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbi, Texas Tech run all over Kansas, 41-14

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAWRENCE (AP) — Henry Columbi threw for a touchdown, ran for another as Texas Tech...

K-State rallies to beat Texas Tech, end Big 12 losing streak

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Skylar Thompson passed for 296 yards and the game-winning touchdown and Kansas State came up with sacks on Texas Tech's final two plays to take a 25-24 victory Saturday. Thompson's TD pass to Deuce Vaughn with just over six minutes left helped the Wildcats snap an...
Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in NCAA's 1st 9 OT game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18. The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWU football's Chris Scott: Bold and brave

Kansas Wesleyan's Chris Scott isn't afraid of much and certainly isn't hesitant to stand his ground – beneficial traits for someone who plays in the defensive line on a college football team. Just how courageous is Scott?. For starters he hails from Chicago where he played football at Urban Prep...
SALINA, KS
Trojan VB upsets Council Grove, fall to Wichita Trinity at sub-state

The Southeast of Saline volleyball team finished their regular season 15-15 but found themselves as the six-seed at sub-state facing down the 27-6 Council Grove Braves. The Braves waltzed in and took set one convincingly, defeating the Trojans 25-15, but SES battled back, winning the second and third sets 25-20 to eliminate the Braves.
SALINA, KS
Hillcats get past FHSU women in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. - Fort Hays State Women's Soccer fell at Rogers State 2-1 on Friday evening. The Tigers jumped ahead early, but the Hillcats equalized the score later in the first half and scored again midway through the second half to get past the Tigers. FHSU is now 5-7-3 overall, while RSU improved to 7-7-1. Both teams are now 2-6 in conference play.
CLAREMORE, OK
Late touchdown drive lifts Tigers past Mules, 21-17

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Fort Hays State needed a late touchdown drive to escape with a 21-17 win at Central Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers started fast with a 14-0 lead, only to see the Mules score 17 unanswered points in the second half to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Tigers started their final drive with 3:04 remaining and scored the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds remaining. FHSU is now 4-4 on the season, while UCM drops to 2-6. After both teams punted on their first drives, Fort Hays State got its offense going with back-to-back touchdown drives. The Tigers' first score came on a 33-yard touchdown pass fromVoshon Waiters to Hunter Budke. They extended the lead to 14-0 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chance Fuller to Manny Ramsey. The Tigers had only one drive in the second quarter and came away empty after a missed field goal, but they kept the Mules scoreless by causing a fumble at the goal line right before halftime.
Tiger men draw with 25th-ranked Hillcats in Hays

HAYS - The Fort Hays State Men's Soccer team played to a scoreless draw with No. 25 ranked Rogers State on Thursday night. Both teams had ample scoring opportunities, but were never able to find the net. The Tigers are now 8-4-2 and the Hillcats are 9-3-2, while both teams remain tied at 5-2-1 in the conference.
KWU volleyball wins 11th straight, downs No. 23 Doane

Jessica Biegert wanted her Kansas Wesleyan volleyball team to be tested before its crucial Kansas Conference match against Tabor on Saturday in Hillsboro. So, she arranged for Doane to come to Salina for a non-conference match Wednesday, which was KWU's bye on the KCAC schedule. On paper it figured to...
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce loves the ironman role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coaches and athletic trainers occasionally force Travis Kelce to take a limited role in practice, just as they did this week as the team prepares to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It's usually the last thing the 32-year-old tight end wants to do.
NFL
Area school football preview: Week eight

2021 record: 5-2 Playoff status: Can secure home playoff game with W. Last week: W 34-6 (Goddard) Last week: L 27-35 (Newton) Last week: L 28-0 (Augusta) Playoff status: Open playoffs at home with W, on road with L. Last week: W 55-14 (Council Grove) Week eight opponent: vs. Concordia.
SALINA, KS
Titans left tackle Lewan out vs. Chiefs, Jones questionable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as he recovers from a concussion. The Titans also declared out Friday linebacker Monty Rice and wide receiver and punt returner Chester Rogers. Lewan was carted off the field Monday night...
NFL
Cloud County cross country teams move up in polls

NEW ORLEANS, La. - With just over a week remaining before the 2021 NJCAA Region VI Cross Country Championships, the Cloud County Community College Cross Country teams have regained the top rankings among Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference schools in the latest United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association NJCAA Division I Cross Country polls released on Wednesday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
