Florida quarterback Emory Jones looks back at the Gators’ two-game losing streak to LSU and sees the difficult lessons learned. In 2019, Jones simply wasn’t ready when his number was called. He had played often as a change-of-pace option behind Kyle Trask, but his snaps usually came later in the game. So when the Gators wanted to put him on the field seven minutes into the game, Jones didn’t have his helmet on correctly. His headband was covering his eyes as he called the play to his offensive line, and he was still trying to move it up after his first play (a 12-yard rush).

