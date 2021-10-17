Recall Zaletel group challenges hundreds of ballots that were mailed to registered voters also registered on out-of-state voter rolls

The group trying to recall Anchorage Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel has preemptively challenged about 200 Anchorage District 4 voters, who are being sent ballots to out-of-state addresses.

“These voters appear to be dually registered to vote in those out of state locations as well, which is illegal under Alaska law. I am placing a preemptive, ongoing challenge on any of these ballots returned in the Special Election Recall of Meg Zaletel,” wrote Russell Biggs in a letter to Anchorage Assembly Clerk Barbara Jones.

Presumably, these same dually registered voters received ballots for the Recall Felix Rivera effort, which failed in April. 11,929 of the District 4 votes were counted in that election. The Clerk uses the state voter rolls, which are known to be outdated.

“This represents a small fraction of the number of ballots being mailed out of state. We didn’t make it through the entire list, but best guess is there’s close to a 1000 people with dual state voting registration getting a ballot in this election. 200 voters isn’t much, but remember one 2021 school board race was decided by this thin a margin, and Dave Bronson only won the mayor’s race by 1200 votes,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The recall of Zaletel is underway, with all ballots due Oct. 26. The Clerk’s office sent 36,209 ballots out in this mail-in election to voters in the district, which encompasses large portions of Midtown Anchorage.

As of Oct. 13, Anchorage’s Elections Office, run by the Clerk, had received 4,110 ballot envelopes back.