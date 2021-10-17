CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Zaletel group challenges hundreds of ballots that were mailed to registered voters also registered on out-of-state voter rolls

By Suzanne Downing
 7 days ago
The group trying to recall Anchorage Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel has preemptively challenged about 200 Anchorage District 4 voters, who are being sent ballots to out-of-state addresses.

“These voters appear to be dually registered to vote in those out of state locations as well, which is illegal under Alaska law. I am placing a preemptive, ongoing challenge on any of these ballots returned in the Special Election Recall of Meg Zaletel,” wrote Russell Biggs in a letter to Anchorage Assembly Clerk Barbara Jones.

Presumably, these same dually registered voters received ballots for the Recall Felix Rivera effort, which failed in April. 11,929 of the District 4 votes were counted in that election. The Clerk uses the state voter rolls, which are known to be outdated.

“This represents a small fraction of the number of ballots being mailed out of state. We didn’t make it through the entire list, but best guess is there’s close to a 1000 people with dual state voting registration getting a ballot in this election. 200 voters isn’t much, but remember one 2021 school board race was decided by this thin a margin, and Dave Bronson only won the mayor’s race by 1200 votes,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The recall of Zaletel is underway, with all ballots due Oct. 26. The Clerk’s office sent 36,209 ballots out in this mail-in election to voters in the district, which encompasses large portions of Midtown Anchorage.

As of Oct. 13, Anchorage’s Elections Office, run by the Clerk, had received 4,110 ballot envelopes back.

an archist
7d ago

Voting by mail is what has turned our elections into frauds. The only mail ballots that should be allowed are active military, and those ballots should be voted with a designated military witness to attest to the voters ID. This recall will be unsuccessful because the municipal clerk will once again manipulate the ballots to defeat the recall.

Patricia Smith
6d ago

Go back to strictly in person voting .. if your military voting by Mail is ok Other then that to bad

Alaska Democrats continue to groom Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson to take on Murkowski

The Alaska Democrats have been flirting with the idea for months, but with special session after special session of the Legislature, they haven’t been able to launch Alaska State Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson of Anchorage as their candidate for U.S. Senate. The fourth special session of the year is still under way, even though few are paying attention to no-show legislators.
Nick Begich III, grandson of Rep. Nick Begich, files paperwork with FEC to challenge Young

Nick Begich III, the grandson of former Alaska Rep. Nicholas Begich, has filed the legal paperwork as a first step to challenging Congressman Don Young. Begich is the nephew of former Alaska Sen, Mark Begich and current State Sen. Tom Begich, both Democrats of Anchorage. But Nick is the new generation of Begich, and is a staunch Republican, and he comes from Chugiak. He is the son of Dr. Nicholas Begich, the libertarian.
Craig Campbell returning to space program, resulting in shuffle in mayor’s office staff

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today accepted the resignation of Craig Campbell, who is a senior advisor to the mayor after starting with Bronson as chief of staff. Campbell will be returning to Alaska Aerospace, where he served as the President and CEO from 2012 until 2019, to assist in the transition of senior leadership at the company, with the goal of diversifying Alaska’s economy by increasing aerospace investments and operations in the state.
Covid daily count: 1,001 new positive cases

The number of Alaskans who tested positive for Covid-19 jumped to 1,001 on Oct. 20, more than double the number on Monday (507). Some 242 people are in an Alaska hospital with the illness, with 30 of them on ventilators. Nearly 22 percent of those in hospitals in Alaska have Covid.
Loren Leman: H.R. 4 and S. 1 — federal takeover of elections — would be bad

Legislation the U.S. House has passed and the Senate is considering would override Alaska’s election laws, abolish voter I.D. and other commonsense election safeguards, force Alaska to let illegal aliens and non-citizens register to vote, remove penalties for illegal voting, and threaten state officials with criminal liability if they don’t play along.
Sen. Sullivan asks Attorney General Garland to apologize to Homer couple who were wrongly detained for theft of Pelosi laptop

Sen. Dan Sullivan has written a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for an apology to a Homer, Alaska couple who were wrongly detained after FBI agents busted through their door on April 28, 2021, handcuffed them and their guests, and told them they believed one of them had stolen House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop on Jan. 6.
Theater of the absurd: Man creates new religion, invites all of Anchorage to join to stay exempt from Assembly mask ordinance

Immediately after the Anchorage Assembly voted to override the mayor’s veto of the Assembly’s mask ordinance, a man stepped to the podium to address the body. He said he has created a new religion, and all who sign his roster can be part of that religion, and thus, since religious assemblies are exempted from having to adhere to the emergency ordinance mask mandate, all could be exempted from the law.
