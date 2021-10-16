CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clare County, MI

Clare County Livestock Auction

By Victoria Martin
Cadillac News
 8 days ago

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $116; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $114; heavy bulls, $50 to $92; heifer cows, $68 to $74; commercial utility cows, $55 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crescent-News

Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer's Club holds annual reception

NAPOLEON — The Henry County Junior Fair Livestock Buyer’s Club recently held its annual reception at one of the members’ businesses, The Lumberyard Winery and Supply. The event was held to celebrate the 2021 success of the club supporting the youth livestock exhibitors of the Henry County Fair. The Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Commonwealth Journal

12th annual Pulaski County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show & Sale

On September 11, 2021, the 12th Annual Pulaski County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show and Sale was held at Ard Ridge Cattle Company in Nancy, KY. This event gives the youth of Pulaski County the chance to showcase their livestock project one last time before the end of the season. The exhibitors have worked all year with the animals putting in countless hours working with their animals and multiple miles traveling to different shows across the state to showcase their hard work. This year we had 11 livestock exhibitors participate in the show representing 3 different species showing pigs, sheep, and cattle.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Country Ham Auctions Raises Funds For Trigg County 4-Hers

The Trigg County 4-H country ham auction raised more than $9,000 for 4-H members Saturday at the ham festival. Auctioneers Robin Roberts and Michael Bryan conducted the auction on the Renaissance Stage Saturday afternoon. The first place ham belonging to Heidi Hite was sold to Wildcat Chevrolet and Michael Oliver for $4,500. The second place ham belonging to Joseph Crawford was purchased for $1,750 by H & R Agripower, Bank of Cadiz, and Riverbend Farms. The third place ham shown by Sara Sink was sold for $1,500 to Trigg County Farm Bureau, Vinson Farms, and Southern States. The fourth place ham belonging to Olivia Freeman was purchased by Seven Springs Farms for $1,000. And Aubrey Crawford’s fifth place ham sold for $850 to Roeder Auction, Scott Bridges, Windows Doors and Floors, Kentucky-TN Livestock Market, and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
County
Clare County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
dicksonpost.com

Dickson County 4-H pullet auction set for Oct. 25

The 4-H Chick Chain is one of the more recognized 4-H projects across Tennessee, highlighted by the 4-H Pullet Show and Auction to be held Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Dickson County Fairgrounds. Dickson County 4-H currently has 16 members participating in the project. Last May, those...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Cadillac News

Friday, Saturday, 12 to 4 pm, 504 Evart St, CADILLAC

Friday, Saturday, 12 to 4 pm, 504 Evart St, CADILLAC across the street from Franklin Elementary, woodcraft supplies, baking supplies, Halloween decorations, new wood screen door, storage cabinets, canopies, Great stuff and LOW prices!
CADILLAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Feeder Cattle#Holstein
WFMJ.com

Allegheny County Airport Authority annual auction returns in person Saturday

The Annual Allegheny County Airport Authority's auction is returning in person for 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 23. The auction will be located at the heavy equipment building on Cargo Rd. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the auction itself starts at 10:00 a.m. with two years worth of personal items left behind to bid on from a firetruck and electronics to dress shoes and abandoned vehicles.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Toys and More quarter auction is Saturday

(Festus) Jefferson County Toys and More will be holding an annual fundraiser this Saturday night. The annual Quarter Auction will take place at the Festus VFW Post 3777. Kathy Ogle with Jefferson County Toys and More is expecting a large crowd to come out and support the children that need help with Christmas gifts.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Sylvania Livestock Judging

L-R: Kate Berry, Callie Ashley, Maggie Wilborn, Harlee Turner, and Cole Hepler The Sylvania High School FFA Livestock Judging team represented the school well on Thursday, October 7, 2021, while practicing livestock evaluation at two of our business and industry partner’s farms. Thank you to Lake Majestic Cattle Company and…
ASHLEY COLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy