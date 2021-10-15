4 home upgrades to help you get ready for holiday guests

Hill House Home’s holiday collection drops today, and aficionados of the brand’s signature Nap Dresses (which rose to stardom during the pandemic) can rejoice! The easygoing dress silhouette owes part of its popularity—virality, even—to its versatility: they are comfortable enough to wear lounging at home, yet polished enough to wear out to dinner, or, in the case of the latest collection, to all your upcoming holiday fêtes. And like all the brand’s wares, this next-gen of nap dresses is destined to delightfully flood our Instagram feeds and find a spot on everyone’s holiday wish list.
Comments / 0