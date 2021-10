It’s official: IATSE and AMPTP have reached a new film and TV contract and a strike has been averted, Deadline first reported. “It took a lot to get here, but this is a good deal, a fair deal for everyone concerned,” a source close to the deal told Deadline Saturday. “Time to break out the cigars,” the individual said. The deal will need to be approved by a vote of the IATSE membership. In an email to members, IATSE said the following: “Late Saturday, President Matt Loeb and the 13 Hollywood Locals announced that the IATSE has tentatively agreed to terms and conditions...

