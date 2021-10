Orgeron received media scrutiny after last week's loss to Auburn and took more body blows after this one, with hot-seat murmurs coming to the forefront. "I think that sometimes we need to be more physical," Orgeron said after his team gave up more than 300 yards rushing. "I thought last week, we did very well against their running backs. This week, we had some missed tackles, and we aren't the only team that missed tackles against these guys. They are very good. We have to be more physical at the point of attack, and we've got to play better football."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO