MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team fell Friday night to Edmonds, 25-21, 13-25, 25-20, 25-21.

The Cardinals got 17 kills from Olivia Pratt and 13 from Mia Scheepens. Libby Miller had 31 digs.

Skagit Valley is 4-3 in Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play and 15-3 overall.

Edmonds (18-6 overall) is 7-1 in the North and tied for first place with Bellevue.