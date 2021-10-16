CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Kenosha News.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's...

www.kenoshanews.com

Inverse

75 years ago, a Nazi rocket took the of Earth from space

It takes a minute to make out what are smooth white cloud formations floating above the fuzzy greyscale Earth, a swirl of monochrome set against the blackness of space. NASA astronauts have taken more than 900,000 images from space. But 75 years ago — before Scott Kelly was given a Nikon D4, and before the famous “Blue Marble” full view of Earth — there was this. The very first photograph of Earth from space.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA Perseverance mission shows flash floods on Mars

Pictures of boulders that were carried by flash floods into a lake bed might not seem too thrilling. But when it’s the Perseverance rover photographing the Martian landscape and capturing evidence of dramatic weather events — and perhaps a climactic change — that occurred on this now-desolate planet billions of years ago, the images are indeed intriguing.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Saturn Could Lose Its Most Important Moon

The moon known as “Titan” which completes a full orbit around Saturn in 16 Earth days, is considered pretty important by astronomers. The natural satellite of the gas giant is home to elements similar to those of Earth in the object’s atmosphere, which leads to the idea that Titan could also host some life forms.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Hawaiian telescope snaps an image of a recently formed baby planet

We’ve discovered thousands of planets beyond our solar system, but the vast majority of these have been observed indirectly by seeing how the planet affects the star around which it orbits. Recently, astronomers had the rare treat of observing an exoplanet directly — and it’s one of the youngest planets ever found.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover: Studying the Jezero Delta From a Distance

The Perseverance rover and science team took a well-earned rest during conjunction, but there was still exciting news to share! Last week, the first scientific paper containing results from the mission was published in Science Magazine. Images taken of the front of the Jezero delta – a landform created when a river enters a larger body of water – as well as a nearby butte named Kodiak, have led mission scientists to a better understanding of the history and habitability of Jezero crater in the past.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
98.1 KHAK

Would You Guess America’s Largest Asteroid Crater is (Sort of) in Iowa?

Originally said to have been the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs, this crater near Manson was created by a meteorite impact close to 74 million years ago. If you're a history buff, you know that the actual mass extinction of dinosaurs took place roughly 65 million years ago, so the Manson meteor is out of the question. That's not to say this asteroid impact didn't have a significant effect on Iowa and the surrounding Midwest.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Collision Causes Never-Seen-Before Aftermath

Whether we like to accept it or not, there are numerous events in the Universe that are far more violent and destructive than any asteroid that ever hit the Earth. One such event is the collision between two planets, and one particular case even caused unexpected results: the atmosphere of one of the planets being flicked away.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Earth Tipped on Its Side 84 Million Years Ago, New Evidence Suggests

We know that true polar wander (TPW) can occasionally tilt whole planets and moons relative to their axes, but it's not entirely clear just how often this has happened to Earth. Now a new study presents evidence of one such tilting event that occurred around 84 million years ago – when dinosaurs still walked the Earth. Researchers analyzed limestone samples from Italy, dating back to the Late Cretaceous period (100.5 to 65.5 million years ago), looking for evidence of shifts in the magnetic record that would point towards an occurrence of TPW. Bacteria fossils trapped in the rock, forming chains of the mineral...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Busted! Astronomers Confirm The Large Magellanic Cloud Totally Ate Another Galaxy

The Milky Way galaxy has a history of violence. Over the Universe's 13.8-billion-year lifespan, it has repeatedly collided with and subsumed multiple other galaxies – and it's not done. It's in the process of merging with smaller satellite galaxies even as you read these words: the Sagittarius Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxy, and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. But these satellite galaxies aren't innocents in the matter, oh no. A team of astronomers led by Alessio Mucciarelli of the University of Bologna in Italy has found evidence that the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is also a cannibal, having merged with another galaxy at...
ASTRONOMY
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

'Monster' in the Sky

NASA recently released an image from the Hubble Telescope of a supernova remnant-- a chaotic explosion site that appears like a monstrous creature floating in space. Known as N 63A, the remnant is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy with an irregular shape some 160,000 light-years from our home turf.
ASTRONOMY
theregister.com

Engineers investigating iffy solar array latch on NASA's Lucy as probe begins long journey to Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy is on its way to the Trojan asteroids, but engineers have already spotted a problem with one of the probe's 7.3-metre solar arrays. The spacecraft was sent on its way from Cape Canaveral's Space Force Station's SLC-41 pad on Saturday atop an Atlas V rocket. The mission is set to last 12 years, over which the probe, dubbed "Lucy" (named for the fossilised skeleton of an early hominin ancestor), will fly past one main-belt asteroid and seven Trojan asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WHIO Dayton

NASA: Evidence of water vapor found on Jupiter moon

Scientists said Thursday they have found evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of one of Jupiter’s moons, NASA said. In a news release, NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observations of Europa, an icy moon that is 90% the size of Earth’s moon, revealed the presence of “persistent water vapor” in one of the satellite’s hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa Lucy mission launch - live: Probe to explore asteroids around Jupiter blasts into space

Nasa has launched a new asteroid mission today to study two large clusters of space rocks around Jupiter, with hopes that the spacecraft’s work will shed light on some of the mysteries of our solar system.The Lucy mission, named after a fossilised human ancestor whose skeleton gave insight into human evolution, is set to explore a record-breaking number of asteroids over the next 12 years.Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, which have been described as “the fossils of planet formation”, could help to reveal information about how our solar system's planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they ended up in their current configuration.NASA has said that no other single mission has been designed to visit as many different objects independently orbiting the sun in the history of space exploration.
ASTRONOMY

