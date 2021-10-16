CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cary, NC

Jimenez, Cejka tied for lead in SAS Championship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead Saturday with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.

“I hit a beautiful 7-wood there, like 3 1/2 meters or less,” Jimenez said about the eagle. “All day long been hitting quite well and I played decent really. ... I think played very well all day. Four-under par with these conditions, I think I played very well.”

Cejka shot a 67 in the round delayed 90 minutes late in the afternoon because of rain to match Jimenez at 9-under 135 at Prestonwood Country Club.

Bernhard Langer (66) was a stroke back with Scott Dunlap (68) and first-round leader Scott Parel (71). The 64-year-old Langer, the tournament winner in 2012 and 2018, leads the Charles Schwab Cup points race.

“Played pretty decent all along,” Langer said. “Yesterday, I played brilliant and didn’t make anything. Today, I played almost as good and made a few putts and that was the difference.”

The 57-year-old Jimenez, from Spain, has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour.

“I’ll do my best,” Jimenez said, “I’m hitting good, I’ll see on Sunday. The guys out there — Cejka’s playing really good, too, Langer’s playing well. Strong field.”

Cejka won the major Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship in May for his first senior titles. The 50-year-old Czech-born German won his lone PGA Tour title in Puerto Rico in 2015.

“I played pretty good,” Cejka said. “It was tough out there. It was a little bit windy, but I hit a lot of good shots. ... Could have been one or two more better, but I take it where I am right now concerning what we had the last three holes with the rain delay. So I’m just happy where I am right now. I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Lee Janzen (70), Monday qualifier Thongchai Jaidee (71) and Harrison Frazar (69) were 7 under. Jim Furyk (69) and Padraig Harrington (67) topped the group at 6 under.

The top 72 players on the money list after the regular-season finale will advance to the playoffs. A wild-card playoff spot also is available for a player outside the top 72 who finishes in the top 10 this week.

Defending champion Ernie Els was even par after a 73.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Lee Janzen ends six-plus-year victory drought with playoff win at the SAS Championship

The year of the comeback in golf continues. The latest beneficiary, Lee Janzen. At 57, the two-time U.S. Open champion had won just once on the PGA Tour Champions, a playoff victory at the 2015 ACE Group Classic. Six years, eight months and two days later at the 2021 SAS Championship—a gap in which he’d played in 156 senior tournaments—Janzen claimed a second title.
CARY, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lee Janzen tops Miguel Angel Jiménez in playoff at SAS Championship; Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs are up next

“How?” Lee Janzen said on Golf Channel minutes after winning for the first time in six years. Consecutive birdies on the 18th hole is how. Janzen made a long birdie putt from the fringe on 18 at the SAS Championship Sunday to get into a playoff against Miguel Angel Jiménez. Janzen then made another birdie on the first playoff hole to win on the PGA Tour Champions for the first time since 2015.
GOLF
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs, Chartier tied for lead at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH — It’s only one day, but East Tennessee State was right where it wanted to be at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament: on top of the leaderboard. The Bucs had four players break par and were 11 under after the first round Sunday at Blackthorn Club....
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Sports
City
Cary, NC
chatsports.com

MSOC I Late Goal By Dons Leads to 2-2 Tie for Gaels

SAN FRANCISCO - The Saint Mary's Men's Soccer Team (8-3-1, 1-0-1) had a late goal by USF (1-7-1, 0-1-1) lead to a 2-2 tie in San Francisco on Saturday night for the Gaels first tie of the season. EARLY FIREWORKS. Just a minute into the match, a corner kick for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Quad Cities Onlines

Illinois Pacesetter: Family ties helped lead Rockets' Hall to state gold

EDGINGTON — Most times, it is the older child that turns his or her younger sibling on to a particular sport. For the Hall family, it was the other way around. Two years after Drew Hall first picked up a golf club at four years old, he helped get his older brother Carson interested in the sport about the time the older Hall brother turned 10.
ILLINOIS STATE
kdal610.com

Golf-Matsuyama sizzles, Iwata leads at Zozo Championship

(Reuters) – Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama made a sizzling start to the Zozo Championship on Thursday, firing a bogey-free six-under-par 64 to take a share of second place a shot behind leader Hiroshi Iwata at the end of the first round. The biggest draw as the U.S. PGA Tour event...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
KEYT

Two South Koreans tied for lead at home LPGA tournament

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship. Lim and An had 11-under totals of 133 on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course. American Danielle Kang shot 68 and In Gee Chun 69 and were tied for third, one stroke behind. The tournament is the only Asia event in the so-called fall season. The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
GOLF
Americus Times-Recorder

Sells leads Hurricanes on Day 1 of Copperhead Championship

INNISBROOK, FL — The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a 21-over 589 on Monday in the opening two rounds of the Copperhead Championship hosted by the University of West Florida to sit in eighth place out of 17 teams. The 54-hole event is being played at the Innisbrook Resort on the Copperhead Course (Par 71, 7,209 Yards) and features 11 ranked teams with six of the top ten teams in the country participating.
GOLF
hope.edu

Men's Golf Tied For First-Round Lead at MIAA Fall Finish

The Hope College men's golf team is tied for the lead after the first round of the 36-hole MIAA Fall Finish. The Flying Dutchmen shot a team score of 300 on Friday at The Pohlcat Golf Course to share the top spot with Calvin University. Both teams finished 12 strokes ahead of third-place Adrian College.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sas Championship#Senior Pga Championship#Ap#Prestonwood Country Club#Regions Tradition#Czech#German
The Independent

Emma Raducanu to face Polona Hercog in opening round of Transylvania Open

Emma Raducanu will face Slovenia’s Polona Hercog in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Romania.The US Open champion pulled out of this week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow following her early exit in Indian Wells but will return to action in Cluj-Napoca.Raducanu is still looking for her first victory on the full WTA Tour, a reminder of just how inexperienced she is at this level, and the teenager will hope to claim that against 30-year-old Hercog.The Slovenian has struggled in 2021 and has seen her ranking drop from 49 at the start of the year to 123 now.Raducanu is...
TENNIS
Durango Herald

Sturtevant ties for 5th to lead FLC at Nick Turner Invitational

Playing at its home away from home, the Fort Lewis College women’s golf team concluded the fall semester with its annual Nick Turner Invitational, hosted at Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course in Albuquerque. The Skyhawks finished 11th overall as a team with a tournament score of +67 (643) — just...
DURANGO, CO
The Independent

Hideki Matsuyama triumphs on home soil to take ZOZO Championship title

Home favourite Hideki Matsuyama won the ZOZO Championship in Chiba by five shots after carding a final-round 65.Masters winner Matsuyama held a one-shot overnight lead from American Brendan Steele and sealed victory in style with an eagle at the last.Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese to win a major when triumphing at Augusta in April, had bogeyed the 17th, but birdies at the 11th, 13th and 15th left him in control.Eagle on 18 to win by FIVE.Hideki Matsuyama seals the victory with an emphatic finish @ZOZOChamp. pic.twitter.com/jBMGZUAOB9— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 24, 2021The 29-year-old also eagled the sixth hole in...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Winther escapes bathroom, holds on to win Mallorca Open

SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Getting trapped in the bathroom didn’t stop Jeff Winther from winning his first European Tour title at the Mallorca Open on Sunday. The 33-year-old Dane shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish 15 under for the tournament on the Mediterranean island’s Santa Ponsa course.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy