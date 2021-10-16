Alert from Star-K regarding Kitchen Aid French Door Refrigerators

The temperature performance of the Maytag MFW2055FRZ (available at AppliancesConnection for $1,884.10) during our lab tests indicates that this French-door refrigerator is not one you should buy. Despite using the recommended setting, and consulting with a certified technician from the factory services, the MFW2055FRZ consistently offers an internal temperature of 44°F, which is 4°F warmer than the FDA’s proclaimed safe zone for perishable food storage temperatures. If you’re in the market for a French-door refrigerator, we recommend the Samsung RF263BEAESG, which is the exact same price as the Maytag MFW2055FRZ but offers more storage space, a better average temperature, and low humidity loss.
