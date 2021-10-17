Burlington woman finds success with hugelkultur farming

BURLINGTON — For 17 years, Sarah Wagstaff has experimented with a centuries-old gardening method that originated in Germany.

Called hugelkultur, the method involves building a raised garden bed in the shape of a mound or hill. The mound is made up of logs and branches, topped with layers of compost, wood chips and soil. Plants are grown on top.

Wagstaff said the method mimics a forest floor, where fallen logs decay and supply nutrients to seedlings.

“As the wood decays, it provides the nutrients and is its own fertilizer cycle,” she said.

She is applying those principles to agriculture.

While hugelkultur started as a hobby for Wagstaff, it is now an integral part of her flower farming business, SUOT Farm, which she started in 2016. She also teaches workshops on hugelkultur.

Wagstaff said while many gardeners practice hugelkultur, she isn’t aware of other farms using the method commercially.

A newly constructed hugelkultur mound Oct. 5 outside of Sarah Wagstaff's home in Burlington. Plants will be grown on top of it. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

At her home and farm in Burlington, Wagstaff has built five hugelkultur mounds. Because she lives in a wooded area, she had no problem finding materials for the base of the mounds.

She prefers to use the materials on her property for her hugelkultur mounds rather than sending them to a landfill or burning them.

“It took a ton of years, resources and nutrients to grow that tree, and so that can be used again for the next generation,” Wagstaff said.

She said hugelkultur also helps store carbon in the soil. If the wood she uses is instead burned, it releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Wagstaff’s first hugelkultur mound, built in 2013, is 150 feet long and 10 feet wide, and originally was about 5 feet tall.

What started as a pile of logs and branches covered with soil is now a garden filled with trees, shrubs, grasses, herbs, flowers and vegetables. Though the mound has settled, it has retained its hill shape.

Wagstaff said she plants a mix of plants, rather than a single crop, to encourage biodiversity. The hugelkultur gardens provide habitat for bees and other insects, birds, frogs and snakes.

In addition to providing a source of nutrients, hugelkultur has other benefits for plants, Wagstaff said.

She said the wood at the base of the mound retains water, acting as a “sink” for plants to tap into.

“It is like a storage container for all that water to slowly release,” Wagstaff said.

After plants have established roots, Wagstaff said she doesn’t water the hugelkultur mounds.

Another benefit is that the mounds trap heat. Wagstaff said she is able to extend her growing season several weeks past the first fall frost because the soil holds warmth.

“I’ve grown for probably 16 years and I totally see a huge difference in the health of plants and the rate of growth,” she said.

While hugelkultur is an old gardening technique, a 2017 Washington State University Extension article notes there are no peer-reviewed, scientific studies on the practice.

The term “hugelkultur” was first used in a 1962 German gardening booklet, the article states.

A mushroom grows Oct. 5 out of a hugelkultur mound outside Sarah Wagstaff's home in Burlington. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The extension article describes possible challenges with hugelkultur, including decomposing materials leading to excessive nutrient levels in soil and water.

Wagstaff said the wood she uses — mostly cedar — is very slow to decompose.

She said the mounds should be placed away from waterways to avoid contaminating water, and away from buildings.

The WSU article also notes that the mounds will collapse over time. Wagstaff said she sees “active decomposition” as a good thing, and that gardeners may need to add more compost on top as a mound settles.

Wagstaff and her husband recently purchased 66 acres of farmland in Burlington, where she hopes to expand hugelkultur and other kinds of no-till farming.