Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was delighted with their Champions League win at Shakhtar Donetsk. Benzema scored and was voted man of the match on the night. After the 5-0 win, he said, "It was a really important game. We deserved the three points, we scored a lot of goals and didn't concede any and it was a brilliant result for us. I hope I can keep this form up and help my team out on the pitch. That's the most important thing to me, getting the win and if I can chip in with goals and assists, all the better.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO