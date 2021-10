This season has perhaps not gone completely according to plan for the Titans, but they still find themselves atop their division heading into Week 6. The Titans were thrashed in the first week of the year by the Cardinals and remain the only win for a hapless Jets team, but that offense has still looked the part of a playoff contender. Entering the week, the Titans ranked sixth in the AFC in total yards and were third in the NFL overall in total rushing yards.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO