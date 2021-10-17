CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union of film and television crew members reaches deal with studios, averting strike and massive production shutdown

The Decatur Daily
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Union of film and...

www.decaturdaily.com

Entertainment Weekly

Hollywood crews reach new deal with studios, narrowly avoiding a nationwide strike

Hollywood narrowly avoided a near-total shutdown as the union representing most of the industry's crew members reached a tentative agreement for a new three-year contract with the major studios late on Saturday. About 60,000 crew members had been poised to strike if a deal was not reached, which would have brought nearly all film and television production to a halt nationwide.
LABOR ISSUES
fox29.com

IATSE strike averted for 60,000 film and television workers

LOS ANGELES - A three-year deal has apparently been struck between negotiators for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a midnight deadline for a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country, Variety reported.
ADVOCACY
Variety

‘Dune’ Leaks: High Quality Streaming Copies Hit Piracy Sites Days Before American Release

Warner Bros. Pictures’ $160 million sci-fi spectacle “Dune” could be facing a fate worse than giant sandworms: online leakers. As confirmed by Variety, at least three major illegal streaming sites are hosting HD quality streaming copies of “Dune,” complete with bells and whistles such as English, Danish, Spanish and Arabic subtitles. Beyond that, thousands of users are hosting and sharing copies on torrent sites. As a point of comparison, recent blockbusters such as “Black Widow” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” also have thousands of users seeding copies on torrent sites, but rarely with such a high resolution copy. Nearly every movie...
MOVIES
The Independent

The return of the former vaccine chief is a sign of trouble

The news that Emily Lawson is returning from 10 Downing Street to run the government’s vaccination programme ought to be doubly worrying for Boris Johnson. She is the civil servant who won praise for her management of the successful vaccine rollout this year, and who was appointed to head the new No 10 delivery unit – responsible for chasing up the delivery of the government’s manifesto promises.
HEALTH
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
