Carlos Perez compiled one goal and two assists for Lenape Valley in its 7-2 victory against Sussex Tech in Stanhope. Drew Wraith and Lucas Granda went for one goal and one assist apiece while Juan Panesso Osorio, Nate Sarnella, Kieran Gannon and Jude Ashley logged one goal each for Lenape Valley (8-8). Nico Madrid notched an assist as Tim Vanklingeren turned aside two shots in the win.

STANHOPE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO