Letter: Transfer station self-sufficiency a barrier to good policy
By Peter Brunelli
Westerly Sun
7 days ago
As a Westerly resident and a career professional in the environmental and solid waste fields, I encourage Westerly to look at the transfer station issue on its merits without the artificial constructs of the Enterprise Fund designation. I see Westerly as having a high-performing and well-run municipal transfer station...
Some may not remember real inflation and how it affects us all, but Biden’s progressive policies are causing it right now. We were energy independent just back in 2020. Now, with his energy policies shutting pipeline projects and limiting further drilling, we see gasoline prices already up a dollar from last year, and heating fuel prices are escalating just before the coming winter. We are now not exporting but are back to importing OPEC oil. You hear a lot of rhetoric about solar and wind energy, but we are not there yet, if ever.
Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The time has come for Rappahannock County where we determine our future through that most American of traditions — the vote. True to our American political reality, the competition for the county’s highest office Board of Supervisor, both Piedmont and Stonewall-Hawthorne districts, has been, to put it mildly, passionate.
Pulaski County is looking for a new manager for its Recycling & Transfer Station. Brad Bonnell stepped down last week citing health reasons, according to County Commissioner Chuck Mellon. During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners accepted Bonnell’s resignation and appointed John Kegarise as interim manager. County Council Member Rudy DeSabatine has...
The Teton County Trash Transfer Station will be closed for repairs Saturday. The closure will impact all commercial haulers, and the Transfer Station will resume normal hours at 7 a.m. Monday. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience," Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling wrote in a...
Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program established in 1990 to help public housing and Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) tenants obtain employment that will lead to economic independence and self-sufficiency. Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)...
I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Teri Sforza for the excellent article last week on the COVID virus, “Experts: Everyone may get the virus” (Oct. 3). Certainly, the article made clear the futility of trying to eradicate a virus that will likely remain with us like the annual flu. It seems also clear that policy decisions are not truly based on science. What is especially concerning is the mandates for children when they are the least at risk for hospitalization or death and recent research suggests they are at increased risk for heart inflammation when vaccinated. Policymakers need to take a more conservative path. One need look no further than some adjoining counties’ mask policies for example and ask why are we doing this?
Teton County commissioners have adopted “fluid” guidelines for themselves for writing letters to avoid personal correspondence being mistaken for county policy. The policy asks members of the Teton County Board of County Commissioners not to affix their “commissioner” title to letters that don’t represent the board. And, if commissioners can’t do that, the rules ask the elected officials to notify the rest of the commission in advance to get feedback.
[Regarding “Council Approves COVID Relief Spending Categories,” Sept. 22, Xpress:] Allocate $9.2 million for a low-barrier shelter? Absolutely not! It is my opinion these funds were intended to rescue existing businesses and organizations that were impacted by the virus. Especially businesses affected by closing and/or reduced volume as a result of the guidelines: They had to lay off staff, and the financial impact of all of this went to their bottom line. Some establishments closed and others held out, and while those that closed cannot share in this fund, the others that remained open should be given some of these funds. Some form of tiered support would need to be established.
STONINGTON — The Department of Public Works will be able to replace an aging salt dome, the town will upgrade HVAC systems at Stonington Town Hall and Stonington Human Services, the Pawcatuck water loop will be completed and several local nonprofits will receive financial aid after residents approved a spending plan for the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The members of the Stonington EDC have worked very hard over the last couple of years to address challenging issues such as affordable housing and the revitalization of downtown Pawcatuck. The role of the EDC is to grow the Grand List, or tax base, to pay for town expenses —...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – After years of community concern over air pollution, several new air monitoring efforts are in the works around the Suncor Energy oil refinery in Commerce City. One those programs is run by the company, and another by a Latina-led nonprofit.
For 21 years, Margot Gonzales has proudly called Commerce City home. It’s where she’s grown her family, built a career and wants to stay.
“I’ve really liked Commerce City because it feels like a very safe and very quiet place,” Gonzales said through a translator.
(credit: CBS)
But the quiet hum of the air cleaner in her home exemplifies...
WESTERLY — Although they have yet to formally commit, members of the Town Council say they are leaning toward an option that would lower the dam that crosses the Pawcatuck River at the Potter Hill Mill, thereby maintaining the river's water level at near-current depths. Members of the council expressed...
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s latest open enrollment suggestion would allow parents to send their kids to a new school based on whether or not the school enforced mask mandates. The Senate Committee on Education on Thursday heard from lawmakers on Senate Bill 587, which would give parents the ability...
A seniors advocacy group is reaching out to leading members of Congress to support a one-time, $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment to help older Americans overcome financial difficulties caused by...
Unless you live in California, which is currently in the midst of offering statewide stimulus checks to those in need, it's very unlikely you'll be receiving any additional Federal assistance any time...
I am writing in support of David Decancio for Town Board. As a Social Worker and resident of the Town of Bethlehem, I have evidenced David’s commitment to giving to others of all ages in our community for years. One can learn a great deal about a person by observing their actions. David’s consistent dedication to the good and welfare of our youth, families and seniors is exactly why I believe he’s the right person to serve on the town board. Dedicated to public service, if elected, David is someone who would ensure everyone’s voice is heard and respected. David will no doubt encourage more collaboration between groups in the town of Bethlehem to create more opportunities for our youth and seniors to be engaged in the community. And, quite generously, David vows to donate a portion of his town board salary to town specific community groups and non-profit organizations. David is a good man, and perfect for the job!
Here’s how to qualify for SNAP food stamps, and what foods you can and cannot purchase. SNAP was increased for families across the nation Oct. 1, helping to feed more families and give access to healthier options. People are typically receiving $157 on average per month after seeing the $36 increase. What am I allowed or not allowed ...
WESTERLY — The Town Council is expected to select an option for dealing with the dam that crosses the Pawcatuck River at the Potter Hill Mill on Monday. The dam that once harnessed the energy of the river to run the mill was rated as being in poor condition by Fuss & O'Neill, an environmental engineering firm hired under a under a three-year grant secured by the town from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The grant's primary focus is improving fish passage along the river where several other impediments have been removed since 2005.
Comments / 0