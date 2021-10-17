Letter: Transfer station self-sufficiency a barrier to good policy

I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Teri Sforza for the excellent article last week on the COVID virus, “Experts: Everyone may get the virus” (Oct. 3). Certainly, the article made clear the futility of trying to eradicate a virus that will likely remain with us like the annual flu. It seems also clear that policy decisions are not truly based on science. What is especially concerning is the mandates for children when they are the least at risk for hospitalization or death and recent research suggests they are at increased risk for heart inflammation when vaccinated. Policymakers need to take a more conservative path. One need look no further than some adjoining counties’ mask policies for example and ask why are we doing this?

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO