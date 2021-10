Alaskans have been talking about the need to diversity our economy for decades, but here’s a little-understood fact: it has been diversified. Let me explain. In the years after oil began flowing in 1977, the vast majority of Alaska’s economy remained tied to the oil industry. But in the last 20 years, the gross domestic product for the non-oil private sector has more than doubled, which is great news. At its heyday, oil revenue accounted for 90% of state government funding, but today that number has dropped to about 25%.

4 DAYS AGO