Our next round of rain is upon us. Showers will arrive from the south west Sunday afternoon. Higher rainfall totals will be found in northern Iowa as opposed to southern Minnesota, but that doesn't mean Minnesotans will not see, at the very least, sprinkles or light showers. This activity will wrap up Monday morning, but some could still see showers depending what time you're commute into work Monday morning is.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO