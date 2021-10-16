Next rain chance

While we should not get anything close to what we had Friday and Saturday morning, we do still have small chances of frost on cars the next couple of mornings. Make sure to give yourself a couple extra minutes out on the roads in the morning as well. The roads, themselves, should not be much of an issue. The only morning where rain is possible is Monday morning, and even then it is only isolated; on top of that, most of the "heavy rain" will be long out of the area by the time most people commute into work. In other words, not only will rainfall be limited, but the temperature will not get low enough for the rain to freeze up over the roads.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO