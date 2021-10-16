CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Next rain chance

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those wondering about when to expect more rain, the time table is looking to be late Wednesday into...

www.kaaltv.com

WAFB

Small rain chances, bigger threat midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next few days will be relatively quiet weather-wise with small rain chances (20%) the next few days. Forecast highs will continue to be unseasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday. Wednesday will be the day that the next significant cold front arrives, bringing with it the best rain chances of the entire ten-day forecast at 70%, including a slight possibility of strong to severe storms.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mysuncoast.com

Rain chances make a return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A weak front is moving through and will stall out for the rest of the weekend. With increased moisture we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday. Conditions look to stay dry overnight and much of the morning and early afternoon Sunday. By mid...
SARASOTA, FL
KAAL-TV

A rainy, Sunday afternoon

Our next round of rain is upon us. Showers will arrive from the south west Sunday afternoon. Higher rainfall totals will be found in northern Iowa as opposed to southern Minnesota, but that doesn't mean Minnesotans will not see, at the very least, sprinkles or light showers. This activity will wrap up Monday morning, but some could still see showers depending what time you're commute into work Monday morning is.
KAAL-TV

Smaller frost chances

While we should not get anything close to what we had Friday and Saturday morning, we do still have small chances of frost on cars the next couple of mornings. Make sure to give yourself a couple extra minutes out on the roads in the morning as well. The roads, themselves, should not be much of an issue. The only morning where rain is possible is Monday morning, and even then it is only isolated; on top of that, most of the "heavy rain" will be long out of the area by the time most people commute into work. In other words, not only will rainfall be limited, but the temperature will not get low enough for the rain to freeze up over the roads.
KAAL-TV

Cold is not upon us yet

For those worried that we will consistently be in the 40s for highs and are worried the frost will consistently linger, well... that is not happening yet. Temperatures for highs will stay in the 50s for the work week, with a 60 degree day on Tuesday. Rain-cooled air will make us feel a little chilly at times. Beyond that, we are feeling like peak fall and we will steer clear of wait for it... snow, along with the hard freeze that we saw both Friday and Saturday morning.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL

