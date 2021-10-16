CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillion runs for 267 yards as Southern tramples UAPB 34-7

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Dillon set a school record with 267...

www.ftimes.com

Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
Arkansas State
On3.com

Joel Klatt admits he was wrong about Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

Back when Oklahoma fans booed former starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and chanted for Caleb Williams, FOX’s Joel Klatt defended Rattler. After just two weeks of seeing Williams playing a prominent role on Oklahoma’s offense, Klatt is admitting that he was wrong. Williams first replaced Rattler at quarterback in Oklahoma’s comeback...
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach announces Mississippi State QB not currently with the team

Mississippi State’s quarterback room is currently down a player. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach told reporters Monday that Jack Abraham is not currently with the team. Abraham, a product of Oxford High School in Mississippi, transferred from Southern Miss to MSU ahead of the 2021 season. Abraham did not record any statistics with the Bulldogs. In 27 games at Southern Miss, Abraham was 595-of-859 (69.3 completion percentage) for 7,067 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
hitthatline.com

JUST RELAX: Sam Pittman wasn’t going to run up score on UAPB

Either a lot of Arkansas fans laid the points Saturday or they really don’t have a grasp on how Sam Pittman works. When the Razorbacks raced out to a 45-point lead at halftime, that was more than enough. And Pittman knew it. “Our goal at halftime was to play all...
COLLEGE SPORTS
college-sports-journal.com

Southern Conference Week 7 Preview

Last week in the Southern Conference was pretty tame, especially compared to the rest of the national landscape where upsets ruled the day. That’s not to say there was no excitement last week. There was one conference game that went to overtime. Here is our quick recap of last week’s action.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

It's official: Minnesota has Nebraska's number

MINNEAPOLIS — You won’t often hear a Division I football coach use the word “perfect.”. Not even the King of the Catchphrase PJ Fleck, whose lexicon of verbal confection might be as complex as the Elvish language J.R.R. Tolkien invented for his “Lord of the Rings” books. But that’s exactly...
MINNESOTA STATE
Herald-Dispatch

Symmes Valley runs over Tartans, 34-0

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley held Sciotoville East to 72 total yards in a 34-0 victory in a Southern Ohio Conference high school football game Friday. The Vikings (7-0 overall, 2-0 SOC) gained 303 yards as Grayson Walsh ran nine times for 96 yards and a touchdown, Levi Niece carried 14 times for 92 yards and a TD, and Ethan Patterson rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. Patterson also caught a touchdown pass.
HIGH SCHOOL

