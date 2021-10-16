Dillion runs for 267 yards as Southern tramples UAPB 34-7

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
Back when Oklahoma fans booed former starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and chanted for Caleb Williams, FOX’s Joel Klatt defended Rattler. After just two weeks of seeing Williams playing a prominent role on Oklahoma’s offense, Klatt is admitting that he was wrong. Williams first replaced Rattler at quarterback in Oklahoma’s comeback...
Mississippi State’s quarterback room is currently down a player. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach told reporters Monday that Jack Abraham is not currently with the team. Abraham, a product of Oxford High School in Mississippi, transferred from Southern Miss to MSU ahead of the 2021 season. Abraham did not record any statistics with the Bulldogs. In 27 games at Southern Miss, Abraham was 595-of-859 (69.3 completion percentage) for 7,067 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
The call was hard to believe and Iowa State’s radio announcers made no bones about their disbelief on the penalty flag being thrown for taunting after an apparent Cyclones’ touchdown Saturday against Oklahoma State. The play took place in the third quarter. Brock Purdy found Xavier Hutchinson on a slant...
With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
If you are fan of a Big 12 team, at some point or another you have had your heart ripped out of your chest and years taken off your life. From replay reviews or calls on the field, the referees in the conference can make you want to pull your hair out on any given Saturday.
The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
Either a lot of Arkansas fans laid the points Saturday or they really don’t have a grasp on how Sam Pittman works. When the Razorbacks raced out to a 45-point lead at halftime, that was more than enough. And Pittman knew it. “Our goal at halftime was to play all...
Oklahoma football fans are calling for Lincoln Riley’s job on message boards after a close call in Lawrence vs. the lowly Kansas Jayhawks. There are plenty of Oklahoma football fans getting big mad on the message boards about Lincoln Riley and the Sooners’ narrow victory over the awful Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.
Last week in the Southern Conference was pretty tame, especially compared to the rest of the national landscape where upsets ruled the day. That’s not to say there was no excitement last week. There was one conference game that went to overtime. Here is our quick recap of last week’s action.
For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
MINNEAPOLIS — You won’t often hear a Division I football coach use the word “perfect.”. Not even the King of the Catchphrase PJ Fleck, whose lexicon of verbal confection might be as complex as the Elvish language J.R.R. Tolkien invented for his “Lord of the Rings” books. But that’s exactly...
WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley held Sciotoville East to 72 total yards in a 34-0 victory in a Southern Ohio Conference high school football game Friday. The Vikings (7-0 overall, 2-0 SOC) gained 303 yards as Grayson Walsh ran nine times for 96 yards and a touchdown, Levi Niece carried 14 times for 92 yards and a TD, and Ethan Patterson rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. Patterson also caught a touchdown pass.
