* Order based on tankathon.com and was done before the 10/18 MNF game between the Bills and Titans. Kayvon Thibodeaux is the best prospect in this draft and is the favorite to go first overall. With no quarterback taking a massive leap, I don’t think it makes sense to reach for one here. It’s true that Goff isn’t the answer, but this team has much bigger problems than just one position. Thibodeaux is a skilled pass rusher who has performed at a high level since he was a Freshman in 2019. He’s battled injuries this year, but in the few games he’s played he has looked like a man among boys.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO