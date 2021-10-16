CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Tim Walz bags a bird during Minnesota’s pheasant opener

By Associated Press
Pioneer Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tim Walz says he bagged a pheasant on Saturday during Minnesota’s 2021 pheasant hunting opener. Walz hunted on private land in Kandiyohi County. He...

Comments / 4

Jim Pelzel
7d ago

Did he call the national guard to go pick it up for him? Wonder how long they left the bird tied up so he could shoot it

Reply
5
