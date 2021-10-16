Gov. Tim Walz bags a bird during Minnesota’s pheasant opener
Gov. Tim Walz says he bagged a pheasant on Saturday during Minnesota’s 2021 pheasant hunting opener. Walz hunted on private land in Kandiyohi County. He...www.twincities.com
Did he call the national guard to go pick it up for him? Wonder how long they left the bird tied up so he could shoot it
