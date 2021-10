I’m not going to dance around it. UFC Vegas 40 isn’t a good card. However, just because something is bad doesn’t mean there aren’t some glimmers of hope on the card. Either there’s fighters that look like they are on their way to having a fun UFC career in Bruno Silva and Ariane Carnelossi or fights that look like FOTN contenders on any card in L’udovit Klein and Nate Landwehr. I’m not crazy about this card, but that doesn’t mean I believe I’ll dreading sitting through the event. I can think of many other things I’d rather not be doing on a Saturday night than sitting through a “meh” UFC card.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO