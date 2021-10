Miami head coach Manny Diaz had a heartfelt message to his team after a 45-42 loss to North Carolina Saturday night. The game ended on an interception as Miami was in the red zone, set up for a potential game tying or winning score. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 2-4 on the season while the Tar Heels got back on track. After an 8-3 season in 2020, Miami was expected to be a dark horse candidate in the ACC but it’s only been the opposite.

