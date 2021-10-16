Soundscapes: Gretchen Koehler & Daniel Kelly | Preview

Roseanne sported such a large cast it was basically impossible for all of them to return for The Conners. Nonetheless, one character from the later seasons seems to have been completely dismissed. During the show’s 2020 Halloween episode, Becky makes a peculiar comment. At one point she mentioned she is...
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Grammy-winning Americana band Reckless Kelly will perform Saturday, Oct. 16 at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. In their 23rd year, Reckless Kelly continues to do what has made them among the best in the Texas music scene, balancing roots country and rock with original songs centered around rousing and introspective melodies, and dynamic musicianship.
National Artist Day is a coast-to-coast celebration of the power and joy art brings, and its importance in our lives! This includes art in all its forms — painting, poetry, dance, sculpture, photography, film, music, and more. Each year, on October 25th, we show our support for artists across the...
You’re keenly aware of the incredible vistas of the Adirondack Park, but you might not know its complicated history. Based on the book by Brad Edmondson, don’t miss this invigorating documentary on the history of our own backyard and how it has remained virtually undeveloped. Airs Monday, October 25th at...
Last Tuesday the 19th of October, the world premiere of the lyrical version of the multi-award-winning novel L’ORANGERAIE by Larry Tremblay) was held in the grand hall Ludger-Duvernay of the Monument-National theatre in Montreal. Directed by Pauline Vaillancourt with scenography by visual artist Dominique Blain and music by Zad Moultaka,...
Our Jack LaDuke takes us to a huge Halloween display in Bombay, New York to introduce us to a family that loves to go all out for Halloween. Follow Smith Family on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SmithFamilyHolidayDisplay.
Grammy-winning Americana band Reckless Kelly will perform Saturday, Oct. 16 at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The post Reckless Kelly to perform Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0