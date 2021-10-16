CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin’s opposition may doom clean-power plan Biden backs

By Ari Natter, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin has told the White House and congressional leaders that he will not support including a key clean-power provision in the Democrats’ spending package, putting at risk a central element of the legislation designed to fight climate change, according to a person familiar with the...

