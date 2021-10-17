CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW-Whitewater turns on the jets to bury UW-Oshkosh

By Gazette staff
 7 days ago
Buy Now UW-Whitewater's Max Meylor celebrates a touchdown during their NCAA Division III national semifinal playoff game at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater on Saturday, Dec. 14. UW-Whitewater defeated St. John's 35-32 to advance national championship game. Anthony Wahl

OSHKOSH

As it turned out, scoring a go-ahead touchdown after a long drive in the first quarter might have been the worst possible move for the UW-Oshkosh football team on Saturday.

Why? Because that touchdown lit a fire under UW-Whitewater. And the Warhawks burned Oshkosh for 22 points in the second quarter on their way to a 32-13 victory over the Titans in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.

It was the second consecutive loss for an Oshkosh team that had designs on unseating favorite Whitewater in the WIAC championship chase. After starting the season with three consecutive road games, Saturday marked Oshkosh’s first loss in 28 regular-season home games.

It also gave Whitewater its third victory this year over an opponent that was ranked in the d3football.com national rankings.

Justin Kasuboski caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Kobe Berghammer with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter to give Oshkosh a 7-0 lead—the first time the Warhawks have trailed all season, and only the second touchdown an opponent has scored in the first half against the Warhawks.

From that point on, third-ranked Whitewater (6-0 overall, 3-0 WIAC) held 18th-ranked Oshkosh (3-2, 1-2) to 142 yards with two interceptions—both grabbed by Ryan Liszka, who also forced a fumble and totaled six tackles.

And the Warhawks’ offense responded immediately. They took the kickoff after the first Oshkosh touchdown and drove 91 yards in six plays, with quarterback Max Meylor hitting Tyler Holte with a 7-yard TD pass at 11:21 of the second quarter.

The ensuing kickoff bounced off the shoulder of Oshkosh’s Jaylen Grant at the 2-yard line and rolled into the end zone. Grant tracked it down and tried to flip it to a teammate, but Whitewater recovered. However, the flip was ruled an illegal forward pass from the end zone, giving Whitewater a safety instead of a special-teams touchdown.

Barely three minutes later, the Warhawks completed a 60-yard touchdown drive with a 5-yard TD pass from Meylor to running back Alex Peete. And Peete scored again before halftime, on a 1-yard run with 39 seconds left, to make it 22-7 at the break.

Oshkosh battled back, taking the second-half kickoff and driving 75 yards for a score on a 15-yard pass from Berghammer to Trae Tetzlaff. But the Warhawks went into clock-munching mode, producing a Matt Maldonado field goal with 4:54 to play and capping things off when Ryan Liszka intercepted a Cody Staerkel pass and returned it for a 31-yard touchdown with 1:26 to play.

The Warhawks held the ball for almost 11 minutes in the fourth quarter.

Meylor, who ranks in the top 10 in several NCAA Division III statistical categories, completed 17 of 25 passes for 211 yards to lead an offense that produced 321 yards. Through six games, the senior from Mount Horeb has completed 98 of 135 passes (72.6%) for 1,440 yards and 18 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Senior receiver Ryan Wisniewski caught six throws for 121 yards, giving him 26 catches for 478 yards on the year. And Peete improved his season rushing totals to 449 yards and 11 scores.

Whitewater’s defense held Berghammer to 97 yards passing on a 14-for-22 day, before he was replaced by Staerkel (2-for-8, 22 yards).

The Warhawks will travel to UW-River Falls on Saturday for a 1 p.m. WIAC game. The Falcons rolled to a 41-24 victory at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday, improving to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

UW-WHITEWATER 32, UW-OSHKOSH 13

UW-Whitewater;0;22;0;10;—;32

UW-Oshkosh;7;0;6;0;—;13

Scoring

Osh—Justin Kasuboski 2 pass from Kobe Berghammer (Jaydon Haag kick).

W—Tyler Holte 7 pass from Max Meylor (Matt Maldonado kick), 2:52.

W—Safety, Oshkosh penalty in end zone.

W—Alex Peete 5 pass from Meylor (kick failed).

W—Peete 1 run (Maldonado kick).

Osh—Trae Tetzlaff 15 pass from Berghammer (pass failed).

W—Maldonado 36 field goal.

W—Ryan Liszka 31 interception return (Maldonado kick).

Team statistics

First downs—W16, Osh 15. Rushes-yards—W 35-110, Osh 29-98. Passing yards—W 211, Osh 119. Passing—W 25-17-0, Osh 32-16-2. Fumbles-lost—W 0-0; Osh 2-0. Penalties-yards—W 6-66; Osh 3-20. Punts-avg.—W 6-29.5; Osh 4-36.2. Possession time—W 34:00; Osh 26:00.

Individual leaders

Rushing—W: Alex Peete 21-79; Max Meylor 3-20; Osh: Peter MacCudden 8-43; Kobe Berghammer 5-37.

Passing—W: Max Meylor 25-17-0-211; Osh: Kobe Berghammer 22-14-1-97.

Receiving—W: Ryan Wisniewski 6-121; Sam DeLany 2-25; Osh: Justin Kasuboski 4-28; Peter MacCudden 3-12.

Tackles—W: Aaron Sturdevant 9; Osh: Carson Raddatz 12. Sacks—W: Kyle Gallagher 1; Osh: Brandon Kolgen 2.

Interceptions—W: Ryan Liszka 2.

