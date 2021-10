The New Jersey Devils kicked off their 2021 season with a full house Saturday night at Prudential Center in Newark. Newcomer, Dougie Hamilton, got off to an explosive start with the Devils by scoring his first goal of the season in the first 17 seconds of the game. The Devils obtained the bonafide defenseman this summer as they signed him to a seven-year, $63 million contract. Hamilton spent his previous three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was voted to the NHL second All-Star team last season after scoring 10 goals and 32 assists.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO