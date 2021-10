Santa Cruz County residents who’ve been missing their family members that live abroad during the pandemic could soon see their loved ones in person again. On Oct. 15, the U.S. State Department announced that international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible to enter the United States beginning Nov. 8. The announcement followed an update from earlier last week that fully vaccinated people entering the country from Mexico or Canada would be eligible to cross the border around the same time.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO