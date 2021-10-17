CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Gives The Air Max 95 A “Next Nature” Upgrade

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Next Nature” has quickly become a refreshing, sustainable vehicle for long-time favorites. Here, this women’s Air Max 95 is the next in line for a ride, its simple, universal colorway made all the more sweeter thanks to its construction....

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available With “Gypsy Rose” Swooshes

Despite being one of the current year’s “signature” sneakers, the Nike Air Max 2021 has yet to garner the attention from savvy consumers that some of its counterparts boast. Recently, the modern-take on the running solution that first debuted in 1987 has indulged in a “White/Pure Platinum/Thunder Blue/Gypsy Red” colorway...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Recraft “Wheat” Is Available Now

Designed exclusively for kids, the Nike Air Max 95 Recraft takes the shoe’s most beloved features and distills it down to smaller sizes. Here, we see the variant take the shelves yet again, appearing with just a touch of “Wheat.”. More than appropriate for the Fall season, the colorway leads...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 3 “Desert Cement” Release Date, Info, Date

Model: Air Jordan 3 "Desert Cement" Editor's Notes: 2021 isn't over just yet, which means there are still plenty of Air Jordan models in an array of colorways yet to hit the shelves. We previously broke down the best sneakers that the Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 release calendar has to offer, and several of those heavy hitters have already released, sold out, and made their way to the secondary market.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Retro-Themed Air Max Running Club Extends To The Air Max 90

Previously introduced via the Air Max Plus, Nike’s newly founded “Air Max Running Club” is soon to be joined by none other than the Air Max 90. And like the colorway that started it all, this pair delivers a retro-inspired, cool-toned look. A rather standard shade of blue dresses the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6-17-23 Adds A Single Red Thread To Its Contrast Stitching

Though it may borrow parts from more notable silhouettes, the Jordan 6-17-23 has largely come into its own by way of novel colorways. And while not quite as bold as the shoe’s take on the “Carmine,” this upcoming rendition still offers a unique twist on past-used designs. At a glance,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 Low “Navy” From 1998 Expected To Release As A Mid

As it heads into its 25th anniversary, the Air Jordan 13 has begun appearing in compelling colorways following original color-blocking. For its latest proposition, the model has borrowed its low-top version’s 1998 “Navy/Carolina Blue” colorway for an expected release during Summer 2022. Akin to that aforementioned style, the newly-rumored pair...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 20 Best Travel Shoes, According to a Podiatrist and Travel Blogger

When you’re headed out of town, one of the more important tasks on your to-do list is packing. Not only do you want to pack smart (as little as you can with only the most versatile of pieces), but you want to make sure you’re bringing the right footwear. What to consider when packing shoes for travel Even if you’ve got a strong hold on your itinerary, it’s difficult to know what shoes will serve you best. The fewer shoes you bring the better — just ask travel blogger Jennifer Chan, who’s mastered the art of strategically only packing a carryon. “Always wear...
TRAVEL
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
sneakernews.com

Navy And “Court Purple” Land On The Nike Dunk High

The Nike Dunk High has recently appeared in several kid-exclusive colorways, with the latest mixing deep navy with vibrant “Court Purple.”. At a glance, the pair resembles a certain Air Jordan 1 from April 2020. Closer inspection, however, reveals a different, arguably confusing color arrangement. Overlays around the toe, along the tongue and across the heel indulge in a blueish tone that is contrasted by rich purple stitching. The latter color also animates the laces, branding on the tongue, collar lining and outsole. Profile swooshes deviate from their surroundings, proffering a much more “genuine” shade of navy. The spaces in-between introduce a “colorless” makeup that allows purple and navy hues to battle for the spotlight.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 40 Best Gifts For Sneakerheads That Aren’t Just Sneakers

Sneakerhead is a relatively new term, but the concept is simple. A sneakerhead is a sneaker enthusiast, someone who knows about shoes, learns about shoes, and participates in the distribution and consumption of the ever-moving sneaker world. There are levels of fandom, to be sure. You can be a casual sneakerhead and know a lot about the construction of a shoe and the brand histories, or just really love a specific style of sneaker you stay loyal to. There’s also the sneakerhead who knows the minute and location of every new sneaker drop, exactly what’s getting updated and how much they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 Is Finally Returning Next Year

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is set to return next year, according to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Surface

Social media is going crazy over an upcoming Air Jordan 4 release that appears to draw inspiration from an iconic children’s book. Images have hit the net this week of the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 4 style dubbed “Where the Wild Things Are.” The shoe dons a brown-based upper and is constructed with leather as the base and flurry patches by the ankle collar and tucked behind the tongue resembling the animals featured in the classic ’60s novel “Where the Wild Things Are” written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. Adding to the design are multicolored eye stays wearing hues like blue,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Is Ready For The Changing Of The Seasons

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow has been delivering compelling, fashion-forward options to women for a few years, with its latest proposition offering a fall-ready medley of muted tones. Hairy suede underlays throughout the pair’s upper boasts a deep brown tone that contrasts the black that takes over the tumbled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Twin Pull-Tabs Appear On This Girls Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 has been a constant within the brand’s roster of products since debuting 31 years ago. Yet, the model has arguably been busier than ever over the last two years. Before 2022 begins, the sneaker continues to emerge in non-original, but compelling styles. For its latest...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape “Lime Ice” Set For October 28th Arrival

The Nike Air Max 90 has seen and done a lot over the 31 years it’s been in the brand’s roster of offerings. As of recent, the model has taken a liking to the outdoors, appearing in function-first “Terrascape” styles. The latest option under the trail-inspired collection arrives in a...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Easter Pastels Appear On The Women’s Nike Air Max Furyosa

Though only a little over a week into October, Nike is already gearing up for Spring, dressing the women’s Air Max Furyosa in a vibrant Easter-inspired colorway. The package is a quintessential reflection of the aforementioned holiday, comprised of its many bold pastels. Green is used the heaviest, its bright color applied atop the leather side panel, the suede heel, and just lightly along the topmost eye stay. Violet comes in a close second, appearing just over top the kit in lighter, smaller portions. Pink, then, rounds out the brighter ends of the palettes, dyeing the cosmetic lace, the eyelets, and the pulls that adorn the white-colored foundation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike’s NOCTA-Reminiscent Air Max 90 Appears In GS Sizes

Just a couple of weeks ago, Nike revealed an Air Max 90 uncannily reminiscent of their resident lover boy’s NOCTA collection. And today, that same colorway has appeared yet again though this time in a GS size. Like its more adult counterpart, black dresses the majority of the upper. Both...
SHOPPING
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max 97 "Atlantic Blue" Set To Return In 2022: Details

Back in 2017, the Nike Air Max 97 had a massive resurgence due to the fact that the sneaker was celebrating its 20th anniversary. Nike brought back a bunch of colorways, and fans couldn't help but cop as many offerings as possible. Since that time, the Air Max 97 has remained a fan favorite, and heading into 2022, the shoe is set to celebrate another milestone as it officially turns 25 years old. As you can imagine, Nike has some plans for this birthday, and that means some retros are on the horizon.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Taking Over the World

Last year, we reported that StockX data was showing huge increases in the popularity of Nike Air Jordan 1 Mids in parts of Europe. Now, as part of its quarterly Big Facts report, the resale platform has confirmed that “Mid Mania” has gripped other parts of the world. The Air...
APPAREL

