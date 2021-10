MANCHESTER HAS an opportunity to choose a slate of leaders on Nov. 2 who will provide a mix of experience and fresh representation. In the mayor’s race, I am voting for Joyce Craig. She is smart, competent, and strong. She was particularly effective during the COVID crisis, as the city continued to function and provide all governmental services despite the pandemic. As federal money became available, she developed a plan to use those funds to meet priority needs, such as infrastructure, affordable housing and health services. Her performance in both good times and bad shows she is the mayor Manchester needs as it moves forward.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO