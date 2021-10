LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s largest fire on record, the Cameron Peak Fire, charred more than 208,000 acres in 2020. However, scientists and hydrologists fear the impacts the blaze will have on the Cache la Poudre River and Big Thompson River watersheds will likely last for at least a decade. Less than one year after the historic blaze, some municipalities had to turn off their intake from the rivers due to high levels of ash and sediment contaminating the rivers. Colorado State University Hydrologist Stephanie Kampf said her team was already studying the clarity and flow of the Poudre River...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO