Score Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

By Schuyler Callihan
 7 days ago

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 25, Vikings 22

For the third straight week, the Carolina Panthers will be without starting running back Christian McCaffrey. Rookie Chuba Hubbard showed a lot of good things last week rushing for over 100 yards. Minnesota's front seven will give the Carolina offensive line a lot of trouble but I expect Sam Darnold to get the ball out of his hands much quicker this Sunday which will prevent the pressure from getting to him thus forcing bad decisions. The Panthers had a great week of practice and are ticked off about how last week's fourth quarter went. Carolina bounces back and ends the two-game skid.

Blake Johnson: Panthers 21, Vikings 18

Hard to call something this early in the season a “must-win”. However, after last week's performance and dropping 2 straight, a win at home would go a long way for Carolina. With Tampa Bay being the clear front runners in the division, the Panthers need to win every game they can, especially at home. According to DVOA, Carolina ranks #2 in the league in defense against a mediocre #17 offensive ranking for Minnesota. Look for Carolina to get back to basics on offense and win a close, defensive-driven ball game.

Tyler Ball: Panthers 24, Vikings 21

The past two losses to the Cowboys and Eagles have both been close competitions with a momentum shift in the second half of both games. To win against the Vikings the Panthers need to make sure 1. Darnold has time to make smart plays with his arm and isn’t trying to force throws into tight coverage that can be picked off and 2. Both sides of the ball need to be patient and not collect penalties that can turn over big yards and costly 3rd downs. Last week against the Eagles the Panthers had nine penalties for 69 yards total, most of those penalties led to first downs for the Eagles. The Panthers have a young team and they will learn from these mistakes, but if there is one lesson they should have learned from last week's loss, it’s that games are won in the second half and they need to play competitive football for all four quarters.

