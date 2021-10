With little more than a year remaining until the midterm elections that will decide control of Congress for the last two years of President Joe Biden’s term, House Democrats’ campaign arm has only a slight edge over its’ GOP counterpart in fundraising.Boosted by what it described as a best-ever September fundraising performance in a non-election year – with $14.5 million in receipts last month – the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Thursday announced that its fundraising haul for the third quarter of 2021 reached $35.8 million, besting the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Q3 total by $10 million.The DCCC also reported...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO