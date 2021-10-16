CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4WARN Forecast: More Fall Like Weather

By Stefano DiPietro
WSMV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been looking for more fall like weather across the mid-state, look no further! Following the passing of that cold front yesterday, much cooler air has already started working its way back...

www.wsmv.com

WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Strong storms overnight

4WARN Weather Alert for the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday morning as we monitor the potential for some strong storms. We'll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures stretching into the lower 80s for the day. It will be breezy at times with a South wind around 15-20 MPH. Expect to stay dry all day with a small chance of an isolated shower, mainly north of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
State
Kentucky State
Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Falling Waters

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Falling Waters: Sunday, October 24: Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October
FALLING WATERS, WV
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will be warm with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through to cool us down into the mid 50s for Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA

