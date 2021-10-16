CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He was Southend': Tributes paid to slain British lawmaker

By MAYUKO ONO, PAN PYLAS Associated Press
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEIGH-ON-SEA, England — David Amess was a man of the people, a hard-working British lawmaker who had no grand political ambitions beyond serving those who had elected him for nigh-on 40 years. His shocking death at the hands of a knife-wielding man at a church where he was meeting...

