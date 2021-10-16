CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too much of a good thing? For Aaron Rodgers, there’s no such thing when throwing to Davante Adams

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Luke Getsy has a unique perspective...

CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Adam Schefter Responds To Aaron Rodgers’ Comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never stood down from the chance to take subtle shots at a member of the NFL media. Earlier this week, he decided to go after ESPN insider Adam Schefter a little more openly. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers explained...
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Jim Polzin: Why this season is giving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a flashback to 2010

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers admitted this week he’s experiencing déjà vu six games into the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 campaign. “This season is beginning to remind me a little bit of a season over a decade ago where we’ve had a number of injuries and in the course of the season added certain pieces to the mix that ended up playing a big role down the line,” Rodgers said. “I think you guys can imagine what season I’m talking about.”
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Column: The Chicago Bears have been more aggressive on defense despite blitzing less. But they need to heat things up against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

As counterintuitive as it might seem, the Chicago Bears have become more aggressive on defense by blitzing less than they did a year ago. With almost entirely the same personnel as they used under Chuck Pagano last season, the Bears have returned to the top 10 in many key defensive metrics under first-year coordinator Sean Desai.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Can Anyone Stop Davante Adams?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams enjoyed a career-best game in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he totaled 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown on a remarkable 16 targets from Aaron Rodgers. He was the beginning, middle, and end of the Packers’ passing attack and enters Week 6 with the most catches and receiving yards in the NFL.
NFL
PackerCentral

There’s No Stopping Rodgers, Adams, Jones

CHICAGO – At halftime on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers had 73 passing yards, Aaron Jones had 42 total yards and Davante Adams had 37 receiving yards. The Green Bay Packers’ indomitable duo is too good to be held down for too long, even against a top-flight defense like the one fielded by the Chicago Bears.
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
chatsports.com

Packers' Davante Adams says Rodgers got flipped off more in Chicago

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams thinks teammate Aaron Rodgers got the middle finger more times than he did in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Davante Adams with his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers getting all those middle fingers at Soldier Field: "I think it was more so Aaron and Chicago. I think that's probably what it was. I don't get too many birds."
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

The Lass Word: Rodgers May Be Having Too Much Fun To Leave

It was first and goal at the six yard line. Aaron Rodgers takes the snap, drops back, and immediately looks to throw a quick pass to running back Aaron Jones in the left flat. The same play worked for a score earlier in the game. But this time Jones gets picked up quickly by the defense and is not open. Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan are all covered up by the congestion over the middle in the center of the end zone. Rodgers comes back to the right and spots Josiah Deguara crossing the end zone left to right. But Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor has his route cut off and Rodgers senses that attempting a throw might risk an interception.
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Top 10 Quotes: The one-two punch of Aaron Jones, Davante Adams

The Washington Football Team is taking a trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO. "He's a defensive back. He's kind of a jack of all trades. He's not just this or just that. He has a unique skillset to where, 'okay, he can go out there and cover a receiver. If you need them to cover a tight end, he could go in there and play nickel. He can play back deep. So he has a very unique skillset. I think he's been doing a tremendous job for us over the last year and a half."
NFL

