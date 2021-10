Robert Pattinson says his Batman, who we see pounding his way through Gotham in the brand-new trailer for The Batman, is having a bit of an identity crisis. “The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear,” Pattinson said before the unveiling of the trailer at DC FanDome on Saturday. “In other iterations… he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl. I kind of really like this idea that he’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is. He gets lost in it. … He’s not sleeping, and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO