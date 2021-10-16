Fundraising Concert Held As Pastor Pushes To Open Mental Health Center On City’s South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — October is National Depression Awareness Month, and on Saturday, a concert on the city’s South Side raised money to build a mental health center.

The center will help young people dealing with depression and other serious issues.

Neighbors came together to support the effort and have fun at the Ring of Hope Community Center , at 74th Street and South Chicago Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing. Pastor Anthony Wright has a building, and a dream.

But he said he has got to get funding to make the mental wellness center a reality – in an area where mental health assistance is badly needed.

“Right now, with all of the trauma in our community – as well as the effects of COVID-19 – you know, a lot of people – young and adult – are really having their mental health issues exasperated. I mean, there were already issues before, but now, people are really living on the edge,” Pastor Wright said. “So it’s so important for us to have these type of services.”

Pastor Wright’s goal is to renovate the building he has selected at 95th Street and Commercial Avenue in South Chicago.

He runs several antiviolence intervention programs at Ring of Hope. One of them is boxing – as a way to help boys and girls channel their frustrations in a positive way, while learning sportsmanship.

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker spent some time with the pastor, and will tell you a lot more about his plans on the CBS 2 Morning News later this week.